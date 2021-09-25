 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BIRTHDAY: Mary Szymkoski, 99

  • 0
Szymkoski

DECATUR — Mary V. Szymkoski of Decatur will celebrate her 99th birthday with a card shower. Cards may be sent to Vonderlieth Living Center, 1150 N. Topper Drive, Mount Pulaski, IL., 62548.

Mrs. Szymkoski was born Oct. 2, 1922. She married John Szymkoski. He is deceased.

She is the mother of Barbara J. Browne, Ruth Watters and Mike Szymkoski, all of Decatur and Patti Wood of Warrensburg. Daughter, Carolyn Toler, and two grandchildren are deceased. She has seven grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

What household items need cleaning everyday and what can wait

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News