BIRTHDAYS

BIRTHDAY: Mary V. Szymkoski, 100th

Mary V. Szymkoski, 100th

MOUNT PULASKI — Mrs. Mary V. Szymkoski will be celebrating her 100th birthday with an open house from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, at Scovill Banquet Hall, 3909 W. Main St., Decatur.

She is also having a card shower. Cards may be sent to: Mary Szymkoski c/o Voderlieth Nursing Home, 1120 N. Topper Road, Mount Pulaski, IL 62548.

Mary was born on Oct. 2, 1922 in Lake Fork. She married John. A. Szymkoski on July 4, 1940 at St. James Catholic Church. He is deceased. She is retired after 25 years as a Macon County Clerk.

She is the proud mother of Barb Browne, Ruth Watters and Mike Szymkoski, all of Decatur; Patti Wood, of Mount Pulaski, and Carolyn Toler, who is deceased. She has nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and two deceased grandchildren.

