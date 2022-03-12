BIRTHDAY: Mr. Gary G. Brennan, 80th

DECATUR — Gary G. Brennan celebrated his 80th birthday on Sunday, March 6, by going to the Grand Old Country Show at the The Little Theatre on the Square in Sullivan. It was a special day for him because he had open-heart, quadruple bypass surgery when he was 41 years old. Both his parents passed from heart attacks.
Gary Brennan was born on March 6, 1942 in Clinton. He is retired from Caterpillar after almost 31 years. He is currently Road Commissioner of Decatur Township.
He is the proud father of Lisa Jones of Mount Zion. He has four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He has two younger brothers; David of Clinton and Mike of Springfield.
