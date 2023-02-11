DECATUR — Mr. James L. Bechtel will be celebrating his 90th birthday with a family gathering.
James was born on Feb. 17, 1933 in Forsyth. He married Delores Hayward on July 5, 1952 in Decatur, she is deceased. He is a veteran of the Navy and now retired from Caterpillar.
He is the proud father of Kathy (Tom) Falk, Decatur; Teresa Bechtel, Lakewood, Colo; Terry (Carmen) Bechtel, Aurora, Colo; Barbara Joyner, Decatur; Cheryl (Terry) Stephens, Rantoul; and James E. Bechtel, son and Milton Joyner, Jr., son-in-law; both deceased. He has nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.