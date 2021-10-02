BIRTHDAY: Mr. James R. Ware, 80th

DECATUR — James R. Ware will be celebrating his 80th birthday with a family gathering. Cards may be sent to 1415 S. 32nd St., Decatur, IL 62521.

James Ware was born on Oct. 6, 1941 in Decatur. He married Patricia (Ellinger) on Oct. 18, 1969 in Decatur. He is a veteran of the Army. He is retired from Aramark and enjoys spending his time bowling & golfing.

He is the father of two stepchildren, Dawn M. Kendall of Decatur, and Melanie (Jerry) Whiteside of Warrensburg. He has eight step-grandchildren, 16 great-step-grandchildren and one great-great-step-grandchild.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0