BIRTHDAY: Mr. Jerry Lee Mayfield, 80th

DECATUR — Jerry Lee Mayfield will be celebrating his 80th birthday with family.
Jerry was born on Dec. 14, 1942 in a farm house in Todd’s Point Township, Shelby County. He married Susanne (Smith Vanderlaan) Mayfield on Oct. 25, 2003 at the Central Christian Church, Decatur, and is retired from ADM as the VP of Operations – Food Oil.
He is the proud father of Troy Mayfield, Post Falls, Idaho; Marshall Dax Mayfield, Grimes, Iowa and Cassandra Mayfield, Decatur; stepchildren Kimberly Giberson, deceased, Jerry Brett Giberson, Shelbyville and Jayne Herzog, Findlay. He also has three grandchildren, four step grandchildren and three great-stepchildren.