BIRTHDAYS

BIRTHDAY: Mr. Jim Thiele, 80th

Mr. Jim Thiele, 80th

FORSYTH — Jim Thiele will be celebrating his 80th birthday with an open house on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, from 3-5 p.m. at Moundford Free Methodist Church, 1808 E. Mound Road, Decatur. No gifts please.

Jim was born on Dec. 11, 1942. He married Janet Marshall on May, 5, 1963. He is retired from Caterpillar in Decatur.

 He is the proud father of LeAnn (Larry) Rhinehart and Dr. Jim (Lisa) Thiele. He has ten grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

