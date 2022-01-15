BIRTHDAY: Mr. John Douglas Washburn, 75th

DECATUR — John Douglas Washburn will be celebrating his 75 th birthday with a large family gathering at a later date due to the Covid 19 pandemic.

John Douglas Washburn was born on Jan. 14, 1947 in Decatur. He married Donna Ruth Beckmeyer on Aug. 25, 1973 in Irvington. He is retired after 50 years as a plumber and pipefitter for the Local 65/137. He is also Decatur and Macon Counties, first 50 years, sports official for Basketball and Softball.