BIRTHDAY: Mr. Lewis “Junior” Burcham, 100th

MOUNT ZION — Mr. Lewis Burcham, who goes by Junior, will be celebrating his 100th birthday with an open house party with family and friends at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at 1635 N. Baltimore Ave., Mount Zion.
Lewis Burcham was born on Jan. 15, 1923 in Lovington. He was married to Norma Baker. She is deceased. He is a veteran of the United States Army Air Corps, and served in World War II. He is retired now.
He is the proud father of five children.
