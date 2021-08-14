 Skip to main content
BIRTHDAY: Mr. Loren Gerald Hiser, 80th

Oreana — Loren Gerald Hiser will be celebrating his 80th birthday with an open house on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2 - 4 p.m. at Oreana Firehouse, 202 E. South St.

Loren Hiser was born on Aug, 16, 1941 in Decatur and he married Melinda on Oct. 6, 1963 at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Decatur. He is retired from Caterpillar.

He is the father of Tami Hiser, and Nancy Eller, both of Decatur. He has two grandchildren.

 

