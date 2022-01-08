 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BIRTHDAY: Mr. Lyle H. Jones, 90th

WARRENSBURG — Lyle H. Jones will be celebrating his 90th birthday on January 16 with a family gathering at a later date and a card shower. Cards may be sent to P.O. Box 404, Warrensburg, IL 62573.

Lyle Jones was born on Jan. 16, 1932 in Decatur. He is a Naval Reserves veteran and the owner of Jones & Sullivan Enterprises in Decatur, and goes to work every day!

His significant other is Kay Lee. Lyle is the proud father of Brenda (Bill) Brown, Steven Jones (Candace) Woosley, and Timothy Jones. He has eight grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

