BIRTHDAY: Mr. Robert D. Thornton, 90th

DECATUR — Mr. Robert D. Thornton will be celebrating his 90th birthday with a family gathering on Jan. 26, 2023 and a card shower. Cards may be sent to 448 Shoreline Drive, Decatur, IL 62521.

Robert Thornton was born on Jan. 26, 1933 in Decatur. He married Martha Duncan on Aug. 16, 1952 in Decatur at Martha’s parents home. He is retired.

He is the proud father of Cathy (Tom) Dilbeck, Lebanon, Tenn,; Tammy (Ed) Smith; Decatur; Suzanne (Rich) Wilkins, Dalton City and Donald Thornton, deceased. He has eight grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.