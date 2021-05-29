 Skip to main content
BIRTHDAY: Mr. Thomas J. Mayberry Sr., 85th

MAROA — Tom Mayberry will be celebrating his 85th birthday with a family dinner.

Thomas was born on June 1, 1936 in Decatur. He married Mary Mayberry on Nov. 23, 1957 in Decatur. He is retired from Norfolk-Southern Railroad. He worked there for 41 years as a switchman retiring in 1997. He enjoys spending time with family and studying the bible.

He is the father of Patricia and Karen Mayberry of Maroa; Tom Jr. and Stanley of Decatur. He has twelve grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

