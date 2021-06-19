BIRTHDAY: Mr. William “Bill” Wiley, 90th

SULLIVAN — William “Bill” Wiley will celebrate his 95th birthday with an open reception from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 27, at the Bethany Library Community Room, Bethany. Cards may be sent to 215 E. Mattox St., Sullivan, IL 61951.

Mr. Wiley was born June 27, 1931, in Cerro Gordo. He married Anita Lillico on Dec. 23, 1956, in Bement. She is deceased. He is a Navy veteran and retired from Caterpillar Inc.

During his retirement he has caught a lot of fish and found a lot of mushrooms.

