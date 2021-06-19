 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BIRTHDAY: Mr. William “Bill” Wiley, 90th

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SULLIVAN — William “Bill” Wiley will celebrate his 95th birthday with an open reception from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 27, at the Bethany Library Community Room, Bethany. Cards may be sent to 215 E. Mattox St., Sullivan, IL 61951.

Mr. Wiley was born June 27, 1931, in Cerro Gordo. He married Anita Lillico on Dec. 23, 1956, in Bement. She is deceased. He is a Navy veteran and retired from Caterpillar Inc.

During his retirement he has caught a lot of fish and found a lot of mushrooms.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Pandemic stress is here to stay

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News