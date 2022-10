DECATUR — Mrs. Alice Mary Page of Decatur is celebrating her 95th birthday.

Alice Mary Althoff was born Oct. 21, 1927, in Effingham. She married Charles W. Page on Aug. 21, 1949, in Decatur. He is deceased. She is retired from Marvel-Schebler/Tillotson Division of Borg-Warner Corp.

She is the mother of Mark Page of Decatur and Kathleen Booth of Milton, Wis. One son, David Page, is deceased. She has three grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.