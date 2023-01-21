BIRTHDAY: Mrs. Anna Entrikin, 98th

MOUNT ZION — Mrs. Anna Entrikin will be celebrating her 98th birthday with a church reception at St. Thomas Church in Decatur, with family and friends.

Anna Entrikin was born on Jan. 21, 1925 in Mount Vernon. She married Harold Entrikin on Aug. 5, 1946 in Decatur. He is deceased. She is retired from St. Mary’s Hospital in Decatur where she was a Registered Nurse.

She is the proud mother if Richard Entrikin, Davis, Calif; Jim Entrikin, Cincinnati, Ohio; and Patti (Kevin), Burns, Mount Zion. She has six grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.