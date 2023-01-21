 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BIRTHDAY: Mrs. Anna Entrikin, 98th

  • 0
Mrs. Anna Entrikin, 98th

MOUNT ZION — Mrs. Anna Entrikin will be celebrating her 98th birthday with a church reception at St. Thomas Church in Decatur, with family and friends.

Anna Entrikin was born on Jan. 21, 1925 in Mount Vernon. She married Harold Entrikin on Aug. 5, 1946 in Decatur. He is deceased. She is retired from St. Mary’s Hospital in Decatur where she was a Registered Nurse.

She is the proud mother if Richard Entrikin, Davis, Calif; Jim Entrikin, Cincinnati, Ohio; and Patti (Kevin), Burns, Mount Zion. She has six grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How to cope when a narcissist is unmovable

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News