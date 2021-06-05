BIRTHDAY: Mrs. Barbara J. Ekiss, 80th

ARGENTA — Mrs. Barbara J. Ekiss will be celebrating her 80th birthday with family and friends at a gathering on June 12, noon to 4 p.m. at Friends Creek Community Building, 101 E. Elm St., Argenta.

Barbara J. was born on Jan. 28, 1941 in Moweaqua. She married David Ekiss on Aug. 16, 1959 at the United Methodist Church in Oakley. He is deceased. She is a retired.

She is the mother of Bob (Gina) Ekiss of Aurora, Mo.; Steve Ekiss of Argenta; Tina (Tim) Wilson of Billings, Mo. She has many, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

