 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BIRTHDAY: Mrs. Barbara J. Ekiss, 80th

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ARGENTA — Mrs. Barbara J. Ekiss will be celebrating her 80th birthday with family and friends at a gathering on June 12, noon to 4 p.m. at Friends Creek Community Building, 101 E. Elm St., Argenta.

Barbara J. was born on Jan. 28, 1941 in Moweaqua. She married David Ekiss on Aug. 16, 1959 at the United Methodist Church in Oakley. He is deceased. She is a retired.

She is the mother of Bob (Gina) Ekiss of Aurora, Mo.; Steve Ekiss of Argenta; Tina (Tim) Wilson of Billings, Mo. She has many, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

BIRTHDAY: Mrs. Shirley Fisher, 90th

BIRTHDAY: Mrs. Shirley Fisher, 90th

ASSUMPTION — Mrs. Shirley Fisher will be celebrating her 90th birthday with a family gathering and a card shower. Cards may be sent to Shirley…

Joyce Johnston, 90th

Joyce Johnston, 90th

SHELBYVILLE — Joyce Johnston will celebrate her 90th birthday with a card shower. Cards may be sent to 413 West North 7th St., Shelbyville, IL 62565.

Watch Now: Related Video

These apps will save you money on prescription drugs

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News