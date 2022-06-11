 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BIRTHDAY: Mrs. Betty McCool, 95th

  • 0
Mrs. Betty McCool, 95th

Mrs. Betty McCool, 95th

DECATUR — Betty McCool will be celebrating her 95th birthday with an open house on June 26, 2-4 p.m. at Hickory Point Golf Course, in the Banquet Room, 727 W. Weaver Road, Forsyth.

Betty was born on June 21, 1927 in Clinton. She married Donald McCool on Nov. 4, 1944. He is deceased. She is a farmer’s housewife and likes to stay busy and enjoys going to her grandchildren’s ballgames.

She is the proud mother of Sandy Davenport of Forsyth; Barb Young of Maroa; Brad McCool of Forsyth; Donna Hoffman and Judy Query, both deceased. She has 15 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, and 13 great-great-grandchildren.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: When should you arrive at the airport?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News