BIRTHDAY: Mrs. Betty McCool, 95th

DECATUR — Betty McCool will be celebrating her 95th birthday with an open house on June 26, 2-4 p.m. at Hickory Point Golf Course, in the Banquet Room, 727 W. Weaver Road, Forsyth.

Betty was born on June 21, 1927 in Clinton. She married Donald McCool on Nov. 4, 1944. He is deceased. She is a farmer’s housewife and likes to stay busy and enjoys going to her grandchildren’s ballgames.

She is the proud mother of Sandy Davenport of Forsyth; Barb Young of Maroa; Brad McCool of Forsyth; Donna Hoffman and Judy Query, both deceased. She has 15 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, and 13 great-great-grandchildren.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.