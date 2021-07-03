 Skip to main content
BIRTHDAY: Mrs. Beverly A. DeVore, 85th

SULLIVAN — Beverly DeVore will be celebrating her 85th birthday with a card shower. Cards may be sent to Beverly at 215 E. Mattox St., Sullivan, 61951. 

Beverly was born on July 14, 1936 in Bethany. She married Walter “Doc” DeVore on June 7, 1953 in Bethany. He is deceased. She enjoyed many years as a receptionist for the office of Dr. William E. Alwedt, DDS in Sullivan. She is now a homemaker and enjoys spending time with her special friend Bill Wiley.

She is the proud mother of Marc and Dick DeVore. She has seven grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

