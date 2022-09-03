BIRTHDAY: Mrs. Doris B. (Wharton) Stock, 95th

DECATUR — Doris B. (Wharton) Stock will celebrate her Platinum Jubilee, 70th year, as natriarch of the Maurice L. and Doris B. Stock Family on Sunday, Sept. 4.

“The Stock Roundup” will take place on the Wharton-Stock Illinois Centennial (1914) Farm in Effingham County. A redbud tree planting ceremony, birthday celebration, farm equipment exposition, hayride, sawmill demonstration, topological site tour, and photo sessions are planned.

Mrs. Stock was born in 1927 in Effingham County. She married “Maurie” Stock of Farina, on Nov. 24, 1951. She is retired from Prudential Insurance Company of America's as the office manager, in Decatur, where she worked for over 25 years.

She is the proud mother of five children: Anita, Elane, Keith, Brian and Lloyd. She has 16 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, four great-grand-stepchildren and one foster great-granddaughter.