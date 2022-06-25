 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BIRTHDAY: Mrs. Eleanor C. Gebben, 90th

Eleanor C. Gebben

EFFINGHAM — Eleanor C. Gebben will be celebrating her 90th birthday with a family gathering and a card shower. Cards may be sent to 1429 E. Country Ave, Teutopolis, IL 62467.

Eleanor was born on July 3, 1932 in Teutopolis on the family farm. She married Eugene Gebben on May 10, 1952 at St. Francis Church in Teutopolis. He is deceased. She is retired and enjoys volunteering at Catholic charities.

She is the proud mother of Peggy (Mark) Morgan, Clayton, N.C.; Carl (Cheryl), Algonquin; Chris (Diane, deceased), Decatur; Mark (Cindy), Casey; Mike (Lynette), Mount Horeb, Wis.; Pat (Julie), Teutopolis; Paul (Tammy), Teutopolis; and Stan, Teutopolis. She has 18 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

