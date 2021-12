DECATUR — Eleanor J. “Ellie” Tish will be celebrating her 90th birthday with family and friends.

Eleanor was born on Dec. 22, 1931 in Moweaqua. She married Richard C. Tish on June 24, 1951. He is deceased. Ellie is retired and loves to shop, travel and be with family and friends when possible.

She is the mother of Jeffrey A. (Connie) Tish of Decatur and Sue Ellen (Bill) Skeens of Libertyville. She is blessed with five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0