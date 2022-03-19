BIRTHDAY: Mrs. Elizabeth Ballog, 90th

Elizabeth Ballog was born on March 28, 1932 in Des Moines, Iowa. She married John Ballog on Sept. 19, 1953 in Springfield. Liz is retired from the Decatur Public Schools as Special Education Coordinator for Macon and Piatt Counties. After retiring she embarked on creating the Wabash Depot Antique Centre, with her daughter, where she still enjoys the many people that visit and their stories about being in the historic train station.