BIRTHDAY: Mrs. Elizabeth Ballog, 90th

DECATUR — Mrs. Elizabeth Ballog will be celebrating her 90th birthday with an open house on March 27, from 1-3 p.m. at Wabash Depot Antique Centre, 780 E. Cerro Gordo St., in Decatur.

Elizabeth Ballog was born on March 28, 1932 in Des Moines, Iowa. She married John Ballog on Sept. 19, 1953 in Springfield. Liz is retired from the Decatur Public Schools as Special Education Coordinator for Macon and Piatt Counties. After retiring she embarked on creating the Wabash Depot Antique Centre, with her daughter, where she still enjoys the many people that visit and their stories about being in the historic train station.  

She is the proud mother of Jon (Greg) Ballog, Kimberly Aukamp, and Staci Harvey. She has five grandchildren.

