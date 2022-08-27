BIRTHDAY: Mrs. Ellen Louise (Edgecombe) (Atteberry) Witbart, 100th

MOWEAQUA — Ellen Louise Witbart will be celebrating her 100 th birthday with an open house on Sept. 11 from 2-4 p.m. at Macon Community Center, 1039 S. Woodcock Road, Macon.

Ellen Louise Edgecombe was born on Sept. 9, 1922, in Mount Zion. She married Charles Atteberry on June 8, 1940, in St. Louis, Missouri; and later married Herbert Witbart on July 18, 1970, in Macon. They are both deceased. She is retired from the Macon School District where she was a cook for many years.