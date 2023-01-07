 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BIRTHDAY: Mrs. Elsie Zindel, 90th

SHELBYVILLE — Elsie Zindel will be celebrating her 90th birthday with a family gathering and a card shower. Cards may be sent to Elsie Zindel, c/o Eastern Star Home, Box 317, Macon, IL 62544.

Elsie Martin was born on Jan. 9, 1933 in Shelbyville. She married Leslie Zindel on July 28, 1952 in Moweaqua. He is deceased. She worked as a telephone operator in Shelbyville prior to her marriage. She is now retired.

She is the proud mother of Teena Zindel-McWilliams, Decatur; Ann Waltermire, Park City, Kansas; and Cindy Ford, who is deceased. She has four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

