BIRTHDAY: Mrs. Gladys Rhoades, 95th

ASSUMPTION — Gladys Rhoades will be celebrating her 95th birthday with a card shower. Cards may be sent to 224 E North St., Assumption, IL 62510.
Gladys was born on Feb. 23, 1927 in Assumption. She married Cecil Rhoades on June 23, 1951 in Arkansas. He is deceased. She is a homemaker.
She is the proud mother of Debi (Keith) Sinclair, Casey; Ramona (Gary) Moore, Maroa; Kathy (Bill) Coleman, Cerro Gordo. She also has four grandchildren: Kim (Ben) Ault, Amy Hines; Zach (Maxie) Coleman; Rachel (Adam) Gensler, and six great-grandchildren: Carter Ault, Hadley Hines, Mazie Coleman, Bailee Coleman, Warner Gensler, Ellie Ruth Gensler.
