ASSUMPTION — Mrs. Gladys Ruth Rhoades will be celebrating her 96th birthday with a family gathering and a card shower. Cards may be sent to 225 E. North Street, Assumption, IL 62510.
Gladys was born on Feb. 23, 1927 in Assumption. She married Cecil Rhoades on June 23, 1951 in Arkansas. He is deceased. Gladys is a homemaker.
She is the proud mother of Debi (Keith) Sinclair, Casey; Ramona (Gary) Moore, Maroa; and Kathy (Bill) Coleman, Cerro Gordo. She has four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.