BIRTHDAY: Mrs. Judith A. Wilson, 80th

DECATUR — Judith A. Wilson will be celebrating her 80th birthday with an open reception on March 6, at Forsyth Library, 268 S. Elwood St., Forsyth, IL 62535, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Judith A. Wilson was born on March 7, 1942 in Decatur. She married Jerry Wilson on March 30, 1973 in Forsyth. He is deceased. Judith is a retired Surgical Nurse, Decatur Memorial Hospital.

She is the proud mother of Todd (Rita) Crews, Forsyth; Steve Wilson, Decatur; Garald (Kelly) Wilson, Decatur; and Travis Wilson, Decatur. She has six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

