BIRTHDAY: Mrs. Karen Sue Betzer, 80th

DECATUR — Mrs. Karen Sue Betzer will be celebrating her 80th birthday with a family gathering at a later date. Please send a card or note wishing her a wonderful day. Cards may be sent to 510 N. Lake Shore Drive, Decatur, IL 62521.

Karen Sue was born on Dec. 31, 1941 in Decatur. She married Edwin Lynn Betzer on April 13, 1959 in Sullivan. He is deceased. She is a retired school teacher from Stevenson Elementary here in Decatur.

She is the proud mother of Cristy (Randy) McEldowney and Edwin “J” Lynn Betzer, Jr. She has six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

