BIRTHDAY: Mrs. Karen Sue Cramer, 80th

Karen was born on April 12, 1942 in Decatur. She married Leroy Cramer on January 16, 1982 in Central Christian Church, Decatur. She is retired from State Farm Insurance.

She is the mother of Susanne L. Mayfield, Decatur; and Douglas V. Smith of Beaverton, Ore. And the step-mother of Ralph E. Cramer, Decatur; Richard L. Cramer, Steelville, Mo.; Dr. Ronald E. Cramer, Urbana; and Roxanne King, Wichita, Kan. She also has one grandchild, eight step-grandchildren, 10 step-great-grandchildren and one great-great-step-grandchild.