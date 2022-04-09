 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BIRTHDAY: Mrs. Karen Sue Cramer, 80th

  • 0

DECATUR — Karen Sue Cramer will be celebrating her 80th birthday with a family gathering.

Karen was born on April 12, 1942 in Decatur. She married Leroy Cramer on January 16, 1982 in Central Christian Church, Decatur. She is retired from State Farm Insurance.

She is the mother of Susanne L. Mayfield, Decatur; and Douglas V. Smith of Beaverton, Ore. And the step-mother of Ralph E. Cramer, Decatur; Richard L. Cramer, Steelville, Mo.; Dr. Ronald E. Cramer, Urbana; and Roxanne King, Wichita, Kan. She also has one grandchild, eight step-grandchildren, 10 step-great-grandchildren and one great-great-step-grandchild.

Lynda Margerum at 217-421-7969. Follow on Twitter: LMargerumHR

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Period pain forces people to take 5 days off work a year

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News