BIRTHDAY: Mrs. Kathlyn Elizabeth (Berry) Carroll, 100th

DECATUR — Kathlyn Elizabeth Carroll will be celebrating her 100th birthday with a family gathering and a card shower. Cards may sent to Kathlyn, c/o Faith Baptist Church, 875 W. Grove Road, Decatur, IL 62521.

Kathlyn Elizabeth Berry was born on Oct. 31, 1922, in Hervey City. She married Glenn Carroll on Aug. 2, 1942, in Macon. She was a homemaker who serves her God and still faithfully plays piano on Sunday at Faith Baptist Church in Decatur.

She is the proud mother of Sharon (Bob) Deitsch, St. Marys, OH; Robert (Patricia) Carroll, Stroudsberg, PA; John (Patricia) Carroll, Las Vegas, NV; and Narda (Hay) Kidwell, deceased. She has 10 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, two step-grandchildren and two step-great-great-grandchildren.