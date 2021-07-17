 Skip to main content
BIRTHDAY: Mrs. Lois Day, 85th

CERRO GORDO — Lois Day celebrated her 85th birthday on July 10th with a family gathering in Oakley.

Lois was born on July 10, 1936 in Decatur. She married Herschel Day on Feb. 14, 1960, Valentine’s Day, in Cerro Gordo. He is deceased and she is a retired homemaker.

She is the proud mother of Mike (Jana) Day, Pana; Darrell (Sherri) Day, Drummonds, Tenn.; Rick (Jenn) Day, Sharpsburg, Ga., and Debbie Greenwood, Oakley. One son and one daughter are deceased. She has seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and 2 step-grandchildren

