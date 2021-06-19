BIRTHDAY: Mrs. Luana June Whicker, 90th

DECATUR — Mrs. Luana June Whicker will be celebrating her 90th birthday with an open house on June 26 at Life Foursquare Church, 2954 W. Ash Ave, Decatur, 1 to 3 p.m.

Luana June Whicker was born in Hannibal, Mo., and married Randall J. Whicker on July 16, 1950 in Decatur. He is deceased and she is a homemaker.

She is the proud mother of Greg (Maggie) Whicker, Tukwilla, Wash.; David (Tammy) Whicker, Decatur; Kurt (Linda) Whicker, Oreana; Jay (Ana Maria), Whicker, Aurora, Colo.; Joel (Lisa) Whicker, Argenta. They have 13 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.

