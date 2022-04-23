 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BIRTHDAY

BIRTHDAY: Mrs. Marilyn L. (Likins) Babb, 90th

  • 0
Mrs. Marilyn L. Babb, 90th

MACON — Mrs. Marilyn L. (Likins) Babb will be celebrating her 90th birthday with open reception at First General Baptist Church Family Center (located directly behind the church), 2820 S. Baltimore, Ave, Decatur, 1-3 p.m. on April 30. You may send birthday greetings via card to 276 E. Cook St., Macon, IL 62544.

Marilyn L. Likins was born on May 2, 1932 at the family home in Oreana. She married Delmar L. Babb on July 28, 1950 at the Grace United Methodist Church in Decatur. She is retired from Warrensburg Latham CUSD #11, as the Cafeteria Director.

She is the proud mother of Gregory (Connie), Vicki L (Richard) Donaldson, of Decatur; Darrell, of Macon; David (Kim), of Arthur; Dale (Lori), of Decatur; Cindy Woodrum (Glenn), of Oakley. She has 22 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

BIRTHDAY: Mrs. Mary E. Braden, 90th

BIRTHDAY: Mrs. Mary E. Braden, 90th

FORSYTH — Mrs. Mary E. Braden will be celebrating her 90th birthday with an open reception at Hickory Point Christian Village Clubhouse on Apr…

Watch Now: Related Video

Why it's important to use sunscreen all year round

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News