BIRTHDAY: Mrs. Marilyn L. (Likins) Babb, 90th

MACON — Mrs. Marilyn L. (Likins) Babb will be celebrating her 90th birthday with open reception at First General Baptist Church Family Center (located directly behind the church), 2820 S. Baltimore, Ave, Decatur, 1-3 p.m. on April 30. You may send birthday greetings via card to 276 E. Cook St., Macon, IL 62544.

Marilyn L. Likins was born on May 2, 1932 at the family home in Oreana. She married Delmar L. Babb on July 28, 1950 at the Grace United Methodist Church in Decatur. She is retired from Warrensburg Latham CUSD #11, as the Cafeteria Director.

She is the proud mother of Gregory (Connie), Vicki L (Richard) Donaldson, of Decatur; Darrell, of Macon; David (Kim), of Arthur; Dale (Lori), of Decatur; Cindy Woodrum (Glenn), of Oakley. She has 22 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0