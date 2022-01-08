BIRTHDAY: Mrs. Marilyn Matson Haws, 90th

DECATUR — Marilyn Matson Haws will be celebrating her 90th birthday on Jan. 12th with a small family gathering, due to the COVID pandemic, and a card shower. Cards may be sent to 4179 Craig Road, Decatur IL 62521.

Marilyn Matson Haws was born on Jan. 12, 1932 in Decatur. She married Benny Haws on April 28, 1950 in Decatur. She is a retired cosmetician from Osco Drug Co.

She is the proud mother of Vickie Nelson and TerrI Deetz of Decatur. She has two grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; 13 step-great-grandchildren; and three step-great-great-grandchildren.

