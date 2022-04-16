 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BIRTHDAY: Mrs. Mary E. Braden, 90th

Mrs. Mary E. Braden, 90th

FORSYTH — Mrs. Mary E. Braden will be celebrating her 90th birthday with an open reception at Hickory Point Christian Village Clubhouse on April 24 from 2-4 p.m. at 670 W. Marion Ave., Forsyth.

Mary Braden was born on April 21, 1932, in Maroa. She married Donald Braden on Feb. 23, 1958, in Maroa. He is deceased. She is retired.

