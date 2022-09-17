 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BIRTHDAYS

BIRTHDAY: Mrs. Norma Jean (Wolf) Eaton, 90th

DECATUR — Mrs. Norma Jean Eaton will be celebrating her 90th birthday with a family gathering on Sunday, Sept. 25, from 1-3 p.m. at Harristown Village Hall, 185 N. Kenbark St., 62522.

Norma Jean Wolf was born on Sept. 29, 1932 in Decatur. She married Gail W. Eaton on Nov. 19, 1950, here in Decatur. He is deceased. She is a retired homemaker who loves to travel and visit with here many grandchildren.

She is the proud mother of Steven Doug, Elizabethtown, Brenda (Danny) Robb, Elizabethtown, Mike (Mary), Decatur, and Jim (Courtney), Pittsburgh. She has nine grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and one on the way this October.

