BIRTHDAY: Mrs. Norma Miller, 90th

DECATUR — Mrs. Norma Miller will be celebrating her 90th birthday with an open house on Sunday, July 18 at Second Church of God, 2670 E. Division St., Decatur, from 1 to 3 p.m.

Norma was born on July 13, 1931 in Ramsey. She married Bill Miller July 4, 1948. He is deceased. She is retired from G & E and St. Mary’s Hospital.

She is the proud mother of Bill (Judy) Miller Jr., Moweaqua; Joyce (Tracy) Peters; Michael Miller; and Mark (Sherry) Miller, all of Decatur; and Judith D. Miller, deceased. She has six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

