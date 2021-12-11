 Skip to main content
BIRTHDAY: Mrs. Patricia Ann Markham, 90th

MACON — Mrs. Patricia Ann Markham will be celebrating her 90th birthday with a family gathering and a card shower. Cards may be sent to 298 E. Bell St., Macon, IL 62544.

Patricia Markham was born on Dec. 28, 1931 in Pana. She married Bill Markham on Oct. 1, 1949, in Pana. She is now retired.

She is the mother of Don Markham; Peggy (Steve) Waller; Susan (Joe) Williams; Rick (Linda) Markham; Sandy (Sheila) Markham. She also has eight grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

