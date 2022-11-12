BIRTHDAY: Mrs. Phyllis B. Taylor, 100th

MONTICELLO —Mrs. Phyllis B. Taylor will be celebrating her 100th birthday with a family gathering and a card shower. Cards may be sent to: Phyllis Taylor, 2000 E. Washington St., Monticello, IL 61856.
Phyllis Taylor was born on Nov. 25, 1922 in Milmine. She married Robert K. Taylor, Sr. on March 2, 1945 in Philadelphia, Pa. He is deceased. She is a retired schoolteacher.
She is the proud mother of Keith (Jan), of Decatur; and Greg (Arlene), of Avon Park, Fla. She has two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.