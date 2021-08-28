BIRTHDAY: Mrs. Rosemary Malone, 90th

FORSYTH — Mrs. Rosemary Malone will be celebrating her 90th birthday with a celebration at Hickory Point Christian Village Community Room, from 2 - 4 p.m. on Sunday Aug. 29th. Masks are required.
Rosemary was born on Aug. 31, 1931 and married Robert Malone. They are both retired.
Lynda Margerum
Newsroom Clerk
