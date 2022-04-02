 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BIRTHDAY: Mrs. Sandra L. (Spanhook) Fair, 81st

  • 0
Mrs. Sandra L. (Spanhook) Fair, 81st

DECATUR — Mrs. Sandra L. (Spanhook) Fair will be celebrating her 81st birthday with friends and family at home.

Sandra Fair was born on April 2, 1941 in Douglas County, near Arcola. She is a homemaker.

She is the proud mother of Lynnette Ann Fair of Decatur; Amy Elizabeth Fair of Simonla, Fla., and Howard “Chip” Fair of Tucson, Ariz.  She has seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Lynda Margerum at 217-421-7969. Follow on Twitter: LMargerumHR

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

How to tell if you're a control freak

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News