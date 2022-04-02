BIRTHDAY: Mrs. Sandra L. (Spanhook) Fair, 81st

DECATUR — Mrs. Sandra L. (Spanhook) Fair will be celebrating her 81st birthday with friends and family at home.
Sandra Fair was born on April 2, 1941 in Douglas County, near Arcola. She is a homemaker.
She is the proud mother of Lynnette Ann Fair of Decatur; Amy Elizabeth Fair of Simonla, Fla., and Howard “Chip” Fair of Tucson, Ariz. She has seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
