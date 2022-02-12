BIRTHDAY: Mrs. Shirley D. Polley, 90th

DECATUR — Mrs. Shirley D. Polley will be celebrating her 90th birthday with a family gathering.
Shirley D. Polley was born on Feb. 14, 1932, on Valentine’s Day, in Pana. She married Philip L. Polley on Aug. 30, 1952 in Pana. He is deceased. She is a homemaker.
She is the proud mother of Phillip, David (Tammy), Karen Nausley (Brent), Thomas (Janet); all of Decatur. She also has five grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, two step-grandchildren and five great-step-grandchildren.
