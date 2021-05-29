 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BIRTHDAY: Mrs. Shirley Fisher, 90th

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ASSUMPTION — Mrs. Shirley Fisher will be celebrating her 90th birthday with a family gathering and a card shower. Cards may be sent to Shirley at Poplar St., Assumption, Il 62510.

Shirley Fisher was born on June 3, 1931. She married William Fisher on Oct. 20, 1950 at the Assumption Presbyterian Church. He is deceased and she is a homemaker.

She is the mother of Pam Garst, Decatur; Diane (Dan) Davis, Assumption; and Kathy (Chip) Banning of Las Vegas, Nev. She has three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: How water is released from Lake Decatur

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News