BIRTHDAY: Mrs. Shirley Fisher, 90th

ASSUMPTION — Mrs. Shirley Fisher will be celebrating her 90th birthday with a family gathering and a card shower. Cards may be sent to Shirley at Poplar St., Assumption, Il 62510.
Shirley Fisher was born on June 3, 1931. She married William Fisher on Oct. 20, 1950 at the Assumption Presbyterian Church. He is deceased and she is a homemaker.
She is the mother of Pam Garst, Decatur; Diane (Dan) Davis, Assumption; and Kathy (Chip) Banning of Las Vegas, Nev. She has three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
