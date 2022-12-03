 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BIRTHDAYS

BIRTHDAY: Mrs. Virginia “Ginny” Lee Hise, 88th

DECATUR — Mrs. Virginia “Ginny” Lee Hise will be celebrating her 88th birthday with an open house at the DAV, Disabled American Veterans, 1700 N. Lake Shore Drive, Decatur, on Dec. 10, 2022 from 1-6 p.m.

Virginia Hise was born on Dec. 11, 1934 in Decatur. She worked for many years at the Lone Oak in Decatur, and then retired from Debbie’s Diner where she was famous for her pies.

She is the proud mother of Mary, Debbie, Judy, Mike, Diane and Shelly and their loving spouses. She has 12 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

