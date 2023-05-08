Related to this story

BIRTHDAY: Mrs. Wilma Smith, 95th

DECATUR — Wilma Smith of Decatur will celebrate her 95th birthday with an open reception from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, at the family fa…

