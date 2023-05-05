DECATUR — Wilma Smith of Decatur will celebrate her 95th birthday with an open reception from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, at the family farm in rural Hidalgo, Illinois.

Wilma was born May 6, 1928, near Yale, Illinois. She married Burton Smith on March 12, 1950, in Decatur. He is deceased. She is a retired registered nurse from Decatur Memorial Hospital and continues to volunteer throughout the community.

She is the mother of Jeanette (Steve) Livesay of Stavanger, Norway; Dan (Jeanie) Smith of Mount Zion; David (Lisa) Smith of Cicero, Ind.; Dennis (Dolores) Smith of Evergreen Park, IL; and Jane Innis of Mount Zion. She has 15 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.