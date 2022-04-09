 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BIRTHDAY: Ms. Leah Ashley Baker, 37th

  • 0
Ms. Leah Ashley Baker, 37th

DECATUR — Mrs. Leah Ashley Baker will be celebrating her 37th birthday with family.

Leah was born on April 13, 1985 in Chicago. She is the director of First impressions at WAND-TV.

She is the proud mother of Kyleigh Baker and Kylan Baker; both of Decatur. Wishing you the best blessed 37th birthday!! We love you!!

                                                                                             

Lynda Margerum at 217-421-7969. Follow on Twitter: LMargerumHR

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Period pain forces people to take 5 days off work a year

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News