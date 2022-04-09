BIRTHDAY: Ms. Leah Ashley Baker, 37th

DECATUR — Mrs. Leah Ashley Baker will be celebrating her 37th birthday with family.
Leah was born on April 13, 1985 in Chicago. She is the director of First impressions at WAND-TV.
She is the proud mother of Kyleigh Baker and Kylan Baker; both of Decatur. Wishing you the best blessed 37th birthday!! We love you!!
Lynda Margerum at 217-421-7969. Follow on Twitter: LMargerumHR
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Lynda Margerum
Newsroom Clerk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today