BIRTHDAY: Noble Wright, 100

DECATUR — Noble Wright of Decatur will be celebrating his 100th birthday with a card shower.

Cards may be sent to him c/o Salem Baptist Church, 2650 S. Taylorville Road, Decatur, IL 62521. Noble recently celebrated with a three-day extended family gathering and open house the weekend of Nov. 11-13.

Mr. Wright was born Jan. 16, 1923, in Birds. He married Doris Edens on Aug. 17, 1949 in Hume. She is deceased.

He is a veteran of the Navy and served in the Pacific Theatre in WWII. He is now retired as the superintendent of the Assumption School District.

He is the proud father of Gary Wright and Jeff Wright of Decatur; Vickie Holmes of Princeton. He has six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren and one great-grandchild due any day now.