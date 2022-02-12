BIRTHDAY: Vicky Martin, 80th

FORSYTH — Vicky Martin will celebrate her 80th birthday with a small gathering of family and friends.
Vicky was born on February 24, 1942. She married John Martin on April 27, 1963. She is retired. Vicky enjoys, bowling, playing cards, traveling and visiting with family and friends.
Vicky and John are the proud parents of Brenda (Joe) Rieck, Tammy (Jim) Daugherty, Todd (Mary) Martin and Chad (Shelly) Martin. They have five grandchildren, five step-grandchildren, one great-grandson, and two great-step-grandsons.
